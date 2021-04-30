BOSTON (CBS) – Logan Airport says the number of travelers have doubled since January, and Massport expects number to continue to spike throughout the summer.
TSA screened an average of 26,000 passengers each day in April, and officials say as that number increases, so will wait time.
They suggest downloading the "MyTSA" app to speed up the process. And also want to remind passengers masks are still mandatory when flying.
"The federal mandate for masks continue from curb, until you arrive at your destination. You're required to have it in the building, required to have it through the screening process and you're required to have it on the aircraft," said Bob Ellison, TSA Federal Security Director for Massachusetts.
TSA is also looking to hire at Logan. They are offering a bonus of up to $1,000 for new hires who sign up before the end of June.