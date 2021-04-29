Danny Ainge Didn't Agree With Marcus Smart's 1-Game SuspensionMarcus Smart was suspended for Wednesday's game because of a verbal altercation he had with an official -- a suspension that Danny Ainge doesn't believe was warranted.

Plenty Of Reasons To Feel Confident In Red Sox Pitching Staff After Another Gem Against MetsThe Red Sox are getting some incredible performances from just about everyone toeing the rubber so far this season.

Report: Multiple Teams Expected To Inquire About Jimmy Garoppolo Trade On ThursdayThe NFL Draft will get underway Thursday night, but it seems like the day will be dominated by Jimmy Garoppolo trade talk.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.

Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021We round up the mock drafts to see who they have landing with the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -- and in some cases all seven rounds.