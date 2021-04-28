(MARE) – Matthew is an active boy of Caucasian descent. He is on the Autism Spectrum and is non-verbal. Although Matthew is not able to communicate his needs through speech, he is expressive and has been able to communicate his basic needs through modified signing or through the use of apps on his iPad. Matthew enjoys acknowledging others by waving and occasionally saying hi. He is an aspiring photographer and enjoys taking abstract photographs on his polaroid camera. Matthew loves to look at photographs of himself, his family, and other people. He will spend his free time flipping through photo albums or sharing his pictures with others. Along with photography, one of Matthew’s favorite things is SpongeBob. From toys to pillows to the TV show, anything SpongeBob-related will catch his interest. He is also fascinated with stickers and bubbles.

Matthew has a quiet personality and generally positive temperament. He enjoys being in the present moment and finds joy in simple things. Matthew gets along very well with other children and does not present with any difficult behaviors in the home or the community. He enjoys stickers, bubbles, and becomes excited when he is able to have his favorite snack. Matthew is currently residing in a residential group home. He is loved by his teachers and is sometimes visited by them outside of school time.

Legally freed for adoption, Matthew is looking to move into a home environment. Matthew has supportive family members in his life that would be beneficial for him to remain connected to. Matthew will do well in a family of any constellation. A family that has experience working with children or adults on the Autism spectrum would be ideal. Matthew could be placed in a home with or without other children.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.