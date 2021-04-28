BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have charged a woman in a child pornography investigation and they’re looking for alleged victims to come forward. Stephanie Lak, 36, of Roxbury, was arrested Wednesday.
Police said they got a cyber tip about her back on March 2 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She’s charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act.
No other information about the investigation has been released yet.
“If you or your minor dependent(s) have been in contact with Stephanie Lak and think you may be a victim of the allegations in this case, please email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov and provide your name and best contact information to have a member of the investigative team contact you.”
Boston Police said the identities of all victims will be kept confidential and they may be eligible for “certain services and rights under state and/or federal law.”MORE NEWS: UPDATED LIST: Which Colleges Will Require COVID Vaccination For Students This Fall
People can also call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at (617) 431-0125 or visit BPHC.org/trauma.