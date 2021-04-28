LOWELL (CBS) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man whose body was found in a Lowell canal earlier this month.
The body, described as a white man 5'7"-5'10" tall and about 250 pounds, was found in the Northern Canal on April 21.
Police attempted to identify the man through missing person records in Lowell and surrounding towns but have not yet been successful.
The man had dentures and was wearing a cross pendant.
It appears the man's body was in the water for a month or more.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.