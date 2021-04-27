BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve heard plenty about the Patriots potentially trading into the Top 10 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. But now we’re hearing about a particular trade partner that the Patriots have reportedly talked swap with already.
That would be the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall selection in this year’s draft. The Patriots and the Panthers have already had a discussion on a trade, and “some groundwork has been done on what a deal might look like,” according to SI’s Albert Breer in his latest Mock Draft.READ MORE: 'Left A Lifetime Impression': 4-Year-Old Boy Thrilled To Ride Bikes With Cambridge Police Officer
Breer didn’t go into any details as to what that deal “might look like,” and he didn’t mock a trade between the two teams, either. He has the Panthers selecting quarterback Justin Fields at No. 8, and the Patriots drafting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 15 overall.READ MORE: Gov. Baker Shares What He Is Looking Forward To Most Post-Pandemic
But if Fields is available at No. 8, and the Patriots like the thought of having the former Buckeye as their QB of the future, and Carolina wants to trade out of the pick, then at least the two sides will have some groundwork to go off of on Thursday night.MORE NEWS: Real ID Deadline For Air Travel Delayed Again To 2023
We’ve heard a lot about the Patriots looking to trade up for a quarterback — along with plenty about the Patriots looking to trade back or swinging a deal for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. All the speculation should finally end on Thursday night.