NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Newburyport is removing large sand bags that have been ripped apart on Plum Island.
Neighbors complained after the “super sacks” became damaged and looked like trash on the beach. “At the moment it looks like a dump,” resident Lela Wright told WBZ last week. “It looks like somebody threw a bunch of trash and just left it there.”
The super sacks were placed on the beach ahead of winter storms last fall to prevent erosion. On Tuesday. Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the city is in the process of removing them.
A long-term plan to stop the erosion is still being mapped out.