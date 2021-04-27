BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk has scored just four goals all season. He’s potted just one in the month of April — a 13-game stretch during which he’s recorded just three assists, too.

And so, for the second time since early March, DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch for the Bruins.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that news on Tuesday morning, prior to the team’s morning skate ahead of their game in Pittsburgh.

Trent Frederic — who hasn’t played since April 6 — will replace DeBrusk in Boston’s lineup.

“We just need a higher compete level,” Cassidy said on DeBrusk. “It’s not about individual stats. You need to help this team win.”

DeBrusk has played in 34 games this year, recording four goals and seven assists. After averaging 0.59 points per game in his first three seasons, DeBrusk is averaging just 0.32 points per game this season.

Cassidy has been open about needing more from certain players on the roster, with DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle notably struggling to generate offense. Coyle hasn’t scored since Feb. 28, going 27 games without putting the puck in the net, registering just seven assists during that time. Coyle has recently made a move from center to wing, as Cassidy tries to do what he can to spark some offense from his struggling players.

The Bruins are coming off a 1-0 loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. They have a four-game lead over the Rangers (with two games in hand) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East.

Cassidy also announced that Tuukka Rask will start in goal for Boston on Tuesday night.