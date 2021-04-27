BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will follow the state’s reopening plan but delay aspects of it by three weeks, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday. “In some areas, Boston will join the Commonwealth in the next steps of reopening. In other areas Boston will need additional time,” she said.

Boston will follow the state’s guidance on loosening the outdoor mask mandate.

The city will accommodate the capacity changes for indoor and outdoor stadiums on May 10. This means the TD Garden and Fenway Stadium will open to 25% capacity.

Starting April 30, Boston will increase event capacity to 100 people inside and 150 people outside.

For all other aspects of reopening, Boston will be on a three-week delay.

Boston will open for road races and large larger outdoor athletic events on June 1. Road races will need staggered starts and written safety plans.

Indoor singing will also return to Boston on June 1. “There will be strict social distancing requirements for various settings,” Janey said.

On June 19, the city will increase capacity limits to 200 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Bars and beer gardens will be allowed to open without the requirement of serving food with alcohol. Street festivals and parades will also be permitted at 50% of their 2019 capacity.

“These measures will also be subject to public health and vaccination data,” Janey said.

For now, capacity limitations for private settings will stay at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

“Our city has maintained an unrelenting focus on addressing the impacts of COVID-19,” Janey said. “The metrics that guide our course are trending in the right direction.”

According to Janey, more than 55% of Boston residents over age 16 and have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

“Reopening our economy does not remove our personal and collective responsibility to remain vigilant. As we enjoy even more of our city, through this reopening, please don’t forget the basics that keep us safe, where your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance and please get vaccinated.”