BOSTON (CBS) – Students in dozens of districts across Massachusetts will return to school Monday morning. Some were on April vacation while others will be heading back to the classroom for the first time this year.
Boston and Somerville are among nearly 70 districts that received waivers from the state to delay the return to full-time in-person learning by three weeks.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade in those cities will be back in school as that delay ends Monday.
Others, including Worcester, won't do the same until early May.
Following the state’s plan, school districts without waivers have to bring students in grades 6-to-8 back to in-person learning on Wednesday.