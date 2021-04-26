BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 812 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 641,211. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,211.
There were 42,169 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.72%.
There are 625 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 154 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 29,601 active cases in Massachusetts.