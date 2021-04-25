BOSTON (CBS) – For former WBZ-TV anchor and current senior pastor at Roxbury Presbyterian Church Liz Walker, the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd signaled a step in the right direction.

Walker spoke about the verdict with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. Walker’s first reaction following the three guilty verdicts was “justice finally,” but she later amended her response to “accountability.”

“I think we all are craving justice in the criminal justice system in this country. I think what happens is we put all our eggs in one basket, so this verdict becomes ‘This is a happy ending, we have resolved the issue.’ That is not at all the case,” Walker said. “This is a case of accountability. There’s still work to do. But this is a huge step in the right direction.”

One thing that stood out to Walker during the trial was the members of the police force who took the stand for the prosecution.

“That was very important and it was good to hear finally,” Walker said. “That hard blue shield is being cracked a bit and people are beginning to look at their own, look inside, because that’s where the issue lies. We do have to hold our police accountable, and it’s going to take all of us to do that.”

Though Walker criminal justice reform is a critical issue, she said the country should also be focusing on mental health treatment.

“There’s more that has to be done, and I would suggest that yews we focus on criminal justice, but also focus on mental health. It’s not one or the other. It’s ‘both and.’ We have to look at all of our issues,” Walker said.

