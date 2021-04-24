BOSTON (CBS) – It felt like summer came early on Saturday in Boston, even if the nice weather isn’t sticking around for long. And with more people getting vaccinated, some say it’s allowing them to truly enjoy the outdoors without being afraid of getting sick.

The people around Fenway Park were enjoying themselves on this gorgeous day.

“Nice to have a beautiful day for baseball,” said Sausage King vendor Ron Snider.

A look down Landsdowne Street and there were a sea of Red Sox jerseys and smiling faces.

“It’s been a long winter, and to have the sun out, the Red Sox playing, and everyone having fun, it’s what it’s all about,” said one fan.

The warm weather stuck around through the evening, as people enjoyed dinner and drinks outside.

Now that the vaccine is available to all adults, it’s created a sense of confidence to be around others again.

“My grandparents are at the game, actually. And a year ago, they would never even think about going, but the vaccination has really helped,” said the same fan.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic, a Boston doctor says you don’t need to get a COVID-19 test. However, that changes if you are feeling under the weather.

“Regardless of vaccines, any symptoms whatsoever, even if you’re fully vaccinated – you still should get tested,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez of Tufts Medical. “So we know vaccines that aren’t 100%.”

But it’s effective and a way for people to get out, relax and to have fun, without the constant fear of getting sick.