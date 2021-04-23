BOSTON (CBS) – Have a picnic in style, meet some baby animals or go to a festival of science this weekend. They’re all on our new To Do List.
LUXURY PICNICS
A brand new local company is helping to elevate date night with luxury picnics. Boston Picnic Company launched in mid-April. Choose from one of their packages, which all include decor, flowers and food. Once you pick when and where you would like to hold your picnic style event, they’ll set everything up for you in advance.
When: Flexible
Where: Flexible
Cost: Price varies with packages starting at $120
MEET BABY ANIMALS
Now through May 9, meet baby animals at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, including lambs, calves, and piglets. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Or, book a private tour for up to 12 people, where you can pet the animals and even bottle-feed a calf.
When: Now through May 9
Where: Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St. Pittsfield MA, 01201
Cost: Adult $20, Youth (13-17) $8, Child (12 and under) free
SCIENCE FESTIVAL
And through the end of the month, the Cambridge Science Festival is aiming to make astrophysics fun for people of all ages. The free festival is all virtual this year with online activities that include live events, like an introduction to coding, comedy shows, and author talks.
When: Now through April 30
Where: Online
Cost: Free