BOSTON (CBS) – Terrence Clarke, an NBA prospect from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.

The LAPD said Clarke was speeding in the Northridge area of the city when he ran a red light, collided with another car and hit a light pole. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The 19-year-old played for the University of Kentucky last season and had just declared for the NBA draft.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.”

Clarke finished his high school career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

He had become friends with Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown.

“Words can’t even explain fr what I hate the most the world didn’t even get to see how much potential you really had I hate you left with that on you @nba let my lil bro name get called this year we need that,” Brown wrote on Instagram early Friday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens and guard Kemba Walker also spoke about Clarke after their game at the Garden Thursday night.

“To be honest I was just walking down the hallway just heard this news about Terrence Clark. I’m not sure how much I want to talk about the game when you consider it, a Boston kid,” Stevens said. “Those kids are important to us here, even though I never met him I know my son looks up to him and hard to talk about a basketball game.”

“Very tough news man. He was a very good kid. Always smiling, always energetic. He was about to get his opportunity too. My condolences to his family,” Walker told reporters.