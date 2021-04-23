BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution kicked off their 2021 season on the road last weekend with a 2-2 draw against the Fire in Chicago. Now the Revs get to finally play in front of fans at Gillette Stadium again.

The Revolution will welcome in roughly 2,400 fans for this weekend’s match against D.C. United, the first time Revs fans have been at Gillette for a some live soccer since March 7, 2020. New England played its final 10 home games in front of empty stands last season due to COVID-19 restrictions, going 3-3-4 without fans in attendance.

The team is eager to play in front of a crowd once again, and will look to build off their season opening draw in Chicago. The Revs battled back after falling behind 2-0 in the match’s first 11 minutes, ultimately earning a point after its first 90 minutes of the season.

Now they are home to face a team they had some great success against in 2020. The Revolution went 3-0-1 against D.C. last season, outscoring the club 8-5 over their four matchups.

The Revolution own a 19-10-9 record overall against D.C. in Foxborough, with a 30-34-15 all-time record against the club.

Who Is Hot

Adam Buska: He scored New England’s first goal of the season last weekend, cutting into a 2-0 deficit in the 14th minute with a nice header. Buska nearly put the Revs on top just ahead of halftime, but his header said just wide of the net. The 6-foot-3 forward had four shots against Chicago, including two shots on target.

Buska netted three goals against D.C. last season.

Gustavo Bou: He had New England’s second goal, tapping home a Tajon Buchanan offering in the 27th minute. Bou scored a pair of goals against last season.

Carles Gil: The Revs captain set up Buska’s first goal with a corner kick and nearly set up a go-ahead goal by Buska just before halftime. In addition to his assist, Gil led the Revs with five chances created against Chicago.

Teal Bunbury: He had three goals on seven shots against D.C. last season, including New England’s final two goals in a 4-3 win at Gillette. Bunbury has six goals in 23 career games against D.C. United.

Edward Kizza: The new kid made his pro debut Saturday night, subbing in for Buska in the 83rd minute, and he didn’t wait long to make his presence felt. Kizza nearly scored a game-winner for the Revs, but his header in the 87th minute hit the crossbar.

Other Notes

– D.C. comes to Gillette following an impressive 2-1 home win over NYCFC. Brendan Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse scored five minutes apart just before halftime to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for D.C.

– The Revs have held the upper hand in the recent regular-season series against D.C., going unbeaten in six straight games since 2019 (3-0-3).

– If you’re heading to Gillette for the match, parking lots open at 5 p.m. and gates open at 6:45 p.m.

– The Revs will have a throwback feel when they take the pitch, sporting “The Original” jersey — New England’s primary kit designed as a nod to the club’s original 1996 look.

Where To Watch

You can see Saturday’s Revolution-United match on TV38. Coverage begins at 8 p.m.