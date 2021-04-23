BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,452 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 637,928. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,181.
There were 92,155 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.03%.
There are 644 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 156 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 30,262 active cases in Massachusetts.