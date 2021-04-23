Terrence Clarke, NBA Prospect From Boston, Killed In Car Crash In Los AngelesTerrence Clarke, an NBA prospect from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.

Match Preview: Revolution Host D.C. United In Home OpenerThe Revolution kicked off their 2021 season on the road last weekend with a 2-2 draw against the Fire in Chicago. Now the Revs get to finally play in front of fans at Gillette Stadium again.

Mariners Rally With 4-Run 10th, Beat Red Sox 7-3 On 3 HitsThe Seattle Mariners rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Thursday night despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.

Pastrnak Has Goal, 2 Assists In Bruins' 5-1 Win Over SabresDavid Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Walker Ties Season High With 32 Points, Celtics Beat SunsKemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 99-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.