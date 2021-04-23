BOSTON (CBS) – A CDC advisory committee may lift the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration called for the pause nine days ago following reports of rare, but dangerous, blood clots in eight people under the age of 50.
More than 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered across the country before distribution was halted.
CBS News has learned the vaccine could carry a new warning about blood clots. A decision from the federal panel is expected Friday.
As many as 10-million doses have been sitting un-used since the vaccine was put on pause.