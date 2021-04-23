Terrence Clarke, NBA Prospect From Boston, Killed In Car Crash In Los AngelesTerrence Clarke, an NBA prospect from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Swayman Continues To Deliver For Bruins: 'Composure Is Definitely A Thing For Him'The Bruins won 5-1. But it could have gotten hairy. Jeremy Swayman made sure that his team cruised to a comfortable victory.

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown Mourn Death Of Terrence Clarke: 'My Lil Bro Is Really Gone'Terrence Clarke, a Dorchester native who was on track to be drafted by an NBA team this summer, made an impression on the biggest basketball stars in Boston.

Match Preview: Revolution Host D.C. United In Home OpenerThe Revolution kicked off their 2021 season on the road last weekend with a 2-2 draw against the Fire in Chicago. Now the Revs get to finally play in front of fans at Gillette Stadium again.

Mariners Rally With 4-Run 10th, Beat Red Sox 7-3 On 3 HitsThe Seattle Mariners rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Thursday night despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.