LYNN (CBS) – Seven Lynn Police officers have been placed on administrative leave and the department’s professional standards division is conducting an investigation.
The probe includes allegations of racially insensitive language by two officers in a private text conversation, according to Lynn Police.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the department said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the matter. The DA will also conduct its own investigation.
Acting Chief of the Lynn Police Department, Lenny Desmarais— wanted to speak with us early this morning to say this alleged behavior will not be tolerated and this investigation will last as long as it needs to— to ensure it is done correctly. @wbz pic.twitter.com/aQUt06DfNA
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 23, 2021
Police said the investigation started after an officer was arrested in another jurisdiction. According to I-Team sources, they were arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident. The officer allegedly sent threatening text messages.
Sources said they got a warrant for his phone. Investigators found a group chat with six other officers that included messages with racial slurs and messages about steroids and illegal drug use.
“There were no officers planning violence against persons of color and also that’s not something we’d put up with anyways,” said Acting Police Chief Lenny Desmarais.
Desmarais said the investigation will go on as long as it needs to.
The I-Team reports all the officers involved are men. They were all tested for drugs last week.