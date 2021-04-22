BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, made a personal plea Wednesday night for Americans to get vaccinated as she marked the one-year anniversary of her brother’s death due to the coronavirus.
“Today is The Day my brother died. This year more than half a million other families will mark The Day they lost someone to COVID,” Warren tweeted. “Don’t make your family mark The Day. Please get vaccinated.”
Today is The Day my brother died. This year more than half a million other families will mark The Day they lost someone to COVID. Don't make your family mark The Day. Please get vaccinated.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 22, 2021
Her oldest brother, Don Reed, was 86 years old when he died from the virus on April 21, 2020. Reed was an Air Force veteran who spent his career in the military. Warren said he was “charming and funny” and “a natural leader.”
Warren’s message had been retweeted more than 6,000 times as of Thursday morning.
President Joe Biden this week celebrated a vaccine milestone in the United States – 200 million coronavirus shots administered so far. But the pace of vaccinations in the country has slowed in recent days and experts say supply could soon exceed demand, making it difficult for the country to reach “herd immunity.”
To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.