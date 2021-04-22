BOSTON (CBS) – The 51st Earth Day is Thursday and there are many ways you can get involved.
Several events are being held across Massachusetts for the annual global effort to boost environmental protection.
State Energy Secretary Kathleen Theoharides will lead a tree planting at DeCaria Park on First and Railroad streets in Fitchburg at 11 a.m.
There will be a Youth Climate Strike at the State House at 2 p.m.
It’s being organized by Nika Farokhzad, a 15-year-old climate activist, to “protest our government’s lack of environmental action.”
The Blue Hill Observatory in Milton is hosting a “Climb for Climate Challenge” challenging people to climb Great Blue Hill to “celebrate Mother Earth.” It starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and lasts through Sunday. For more information, click here.
There’s also an interactive map where you can look up local clean up events over the next few days here.