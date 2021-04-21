SALEM (CBS) – Frontline healthcare workers at Salem Hospital have had to go through a lot over the past year battling the coronavirus pandemic. But on Wednesday, they received a pick-me-up in the form of an adorable dog.
Meet Charlotte the Corgi. She is Salem Hospital’s new therapy dog.READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Announces Final Round Of Guest Hosts, Including LeVar Burton
The three-year old made her first round on Wednesday, visiting frontline workers who have been caring for COVID patients for more than a year. Charlotte is a certified pet therapy dog and has a tri-colored fluffy coat. Her owners are Brian and Janet Barnes, a married couple.
Janet is Salem Hospital’s Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety while Brian is a volunteer at Salem Hospital.READ MORE: Former Boston Police Commissioner Defends Handling Of Patrick Rose Abuse Allegations
“She’s just hilarious. She’s very active. She learns really quickly. Very smart,” said Janet. “And she just brings smiles to people’s faces.
Charlotte helped employees take a break and relax.
“It is truly fantastic to be able to see Charlotte on the floor,” said Salem Hospital nurse Mary-Catherine Gavel. “People have gone through a lot, a lot of stress. And to just have Charlotte come in, even just for a few minutes, lends to a pause, kind of take a breath, and have a moment with Charlotte and feel that unconditional love is a great refresher for the day.”MORE NEWS: Fall River Police Delete 'Inadvertently' Shared Facebook Post Criticizing George Floyd After Derek Chauvin Verdict
You can follow Charlotte on Instagram.