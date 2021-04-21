WEATHER ALERT:Thunderstorms To Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Wednesday Evening
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Boston News, Heidi Bean

BOSTON (CBS) — It took almost a decade, but Heidi Bean is reunited with her flute. Boston police said Wednesday they’ve given Bean her instrument worth $13,000 back after she left it in a taxi cab in 2012.

Bean, who was a performer with the New England Philharmonic orchestra at the time, said she lost the flute at around 3:30 a.m. when she was riding in a minivan Metrocab from her job at Howl At The Moon back to her Beacon Hill apartment. The New Hampshire native told WBZ-TV back then she was “devastated” because she worked full-time in high school to save up money for the flute.

The silver flute was made by Woburn-based Brannen and cost $10,000 at the time.

Heidi Bean with her flute before it was lost. (Photo Credit: Heidi Bean)

Police said they got a tip two months ago from a music store employee in Boston who said someone came in and asked about the value of a flute. The worker took down their contact information and snapped a photo of the flute with the serial number.

“The employee later determined that the flute may be the one that was reported missing in 2012,” police said.

Detectives spoke to the person who went to the music store; he gave the flute to police and told them he bought it from an “unknown male.”

“It was then determined that the individual was a taxi cab driver who was driving a cab the day that the flute was reported missing,” police said.

Police said they are seeking complaints against the suspect in Boston Municipal Court for receiving stolen goods.

