BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,370 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 635,045. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,151.READ MORE: Activists Hope Chauvin Verdict Leads to Reforms in Massachusetts
There were 77,068. total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.14%.READ MORE: 'Never Thought I'd See It Again': $13,000 Flute Left In Boston Taxi Nearly A Decade Ago Returned To Owner
There are 686 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 156 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Taunton Woman On Mission To Spread Kindness, Honor Hero Husband
There are an estimated 32,134 active cases in Massachusetts.