CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to New Hampshire this week. The White House confirmed that Harris will travel to Plymouth and Concord on Friday.
There were no additional details released about the VP’s trip. But high-ranking members of President Joe Biden’s administration have been traveling around the country on a “Help Is Here” tour to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan that became law in March.
First Lady Jill Biden visited Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord, N.H. last month. She was there to focus on safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.