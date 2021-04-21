BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman announced his retirement from football a little over a week ago, but he isn’t leaving the game entirely. The former Patriots receiver already has his next gig lined up as an NFL analyst.
And that isn't all that Edelman is up to in his life after football.
Edelman is going Hollywood, the 34-year-old announced with a Twitter video on Wednesday. In addition to joining Inside The NFL on Showtime, Edelman also announced that he’s teaming up with Boston’s Coast Productions and Viacom to make “movies, shows and docs” for a handful of networks in the Viacom family.
In the video, Edelman gets “beamed up” inside Gillette Stadium and ends up just outside of the famous Melrose Gates of the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles:
… Annnnd action! 🎥 @_coastpro is teaming up with @ViacomCBS! We're gonna make movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Speaking of which, I'm also joining the legendary cast at @insidetheNFL
Yalla, let's get to work@aswissa @kylerschelling pic.twitter.com/ahWzaK3Bu6
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 21, 2021
Edelman already has some experience in the parody video scene, teaming up with former teammate Danny Amendola in 2016 to put together a pretty funny parody of COPS. He also had a previous relationship with Showtime, which produced the documentary 100% Julian Edelman in 2019.
Now we’ll get to see Jules try his hand in front of the camera as an analyst, and behind it as a creative mind.