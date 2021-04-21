Julian Edelman Announces New Gig As Inside The NFL Analyst, Plus A Jump Into Entertainment IndustryJulian Edelman announced his retirement from football a little over a week ago, but he isn't leaving the game entirely.

Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Mac Jones Or Trey Lance In First Round?We're just over a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and with the real draft so close, the mock drafts are flying fast and furious.

Iceland's Arnor Traustason Eager To Make Mark With New England RevolutionIcelandic midfielder Arnor Traustason has cleared quarantine protocols and is expected to make his New England debut Saturday night when the Revs host D.C. United at Gillette Stadium.

Xander Bogaerts Shares His Thoughts On Liverpool, Super League: 'I Like It The Way It Is'Liverpool fans made it clear that they didn't want anything to do with a Super League, and on Tuesday night, one of John Henry's Red Sox players joined that very vocal group.

Tuukka Rask Sprawls Out For First Shutout Of SeasonTuukka Rask doesn't look like a goalie who was out for nearly a month.