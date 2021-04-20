BOSTON (CBS) — On Tuesday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges related to the murder of George Floyd.
The murder of Floyd sparked protests around the country last year, including massive movements in the world of professional sports.
On Tuesday, as the country reacted to the guilty verdicts in Minneapolis, America’s pro sports leagues responded as well.
JOINT STATEMENT FROM NBPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MICHELE ROBERTS AND NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER
“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminial justice and policing.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STATEMENT
“While we hope the end of the trial offers a chance for healing, we remain committed to actively engaging in the movement for equality and we invite our fans to join us in supporting systemic change.”