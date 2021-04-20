BOSTON (CBS) – A new list has Massachusetts at the top of the snobbiest states in America.
According to career site Zippia, being snobby appears to be a New England thing. Vermont came in at number two, followed by Connecticut at number three.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine all made the top 10.
Zippia, which is based in San Mateo, California, compiled its list by weighing factors such as the percent of the population with a bachelor's degree, the percent of those with a degree in arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges and how much wine each state consumes.
Here’s what they had to say about Massachusetts:
"How do you tell someone went to Harvard? You don't, but trust me, they'll tell you. In addition to being home to a prestigiously smug university, Massachusetts is ridiculously more educated than the rest of the country and has a strong appreciation for wine. Sounds like a perfect breeding ground for snobbiness and artisanal cheese stands."
