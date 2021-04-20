BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins embark on a unique week on Tuesday night, playing the first of three straight games in Buffalo.

Before the puck drops on Tuesday (at 6:30 p.m.), head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on a number of players.

Matt Grzelcyk

The defenseman will be back in the lineup on Tuesday. He hasn’t played since leaving the April 10 loss in Philadelphia. He has three goals and 10 assists in 25 games played this year.

Tuukka Rask

The veteran netminder returned from a long injury absence last week, picking up wins over the Islanders and Capitals while stopping 52 of the 56 shots he saw.

Cassidy said that Rask will play two games this week, starting with Tuesday night’s game and likely again on Friday in Buffalo.

Jaroslav Halak/Jeremy Swayman/Daniel Vladar

Behind Rask, Cassidy said things aren’t quite set in stone. Jaroslav Halak, who’s been out since early April due to a bout with COVID-19, is practicing and working himself back into game shape.

And if Halak isn’t ready to play on Thursday, Cassidy anticipates that impressive rookie Jeremy Swayman will be able to make the start. Meanwhile Dan Vladar has been sent to Providence.

“[Halak’s] still working his way back from COVID,” Cassidy said. “Swayman’s played well. It’s trending toward Swayman right now Thursday, but we’ve gotta see how Jaro is. Tomorrow [Wednesday] is actually a full practice. We haven’t had very many of those. That’s the plan, anyway. So let’s get that one under our belts, see where everyone is, go from there.”

Cassidy added: “Normally I don’t mind telling you, but with three guys in the mix, it’s a little bit more difficult to pinpoint exactly.”

Jakub Zboril/Jarred Tinordi/Steven Kampfer

Along with Grzelcyk, D-man Jakub Zboril will be returning to the lineup on Tuesday. He missed Sunday’s game due to illness.

The D-men coming out of the lineup are Jarred Tinordi and Steven Kampfer. Tinordi suffered some facial damage on Sunday when he was hit into the boards by Garnet Hathaway, and Kampfer has “been playing through a minor injury” and needs a day of rest, according to Cassidy.

Brandon Carlo/Ondrej Kase

The Bruins’ long-term absentees remain long-term absentees.

Cassidy said that Brandon Carlo — out since April 1, his second game back after missing the previous three weeks — has not returned to skating. Kase, who suffered a concussion in the second game of the season, is skating, but not with the team.

“Kase has been skating, but until he’s in the group, that one’s a tough one,” Cassidy said. “Until Brandon gets on the ice — he’s by himself — he’ll still be classified as week-to-week.”