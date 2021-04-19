NEWTON (CBS) – Washington Street in Newtonville is a bustling, commercial street. Lots of vehicular traffic. In the 700 block are a variety of shops, including a massage business and a pot shop.

So when a gun store quietly emerged, few people knew it. There is no big sign. Just a piece of paper taped to the door, saying to call for an appointment.

But then, word got out that Newton had its first gun shop and locals don’t seem too happy about it.

“For me, it’s certainly more about safety,” said Alexandra Wolf, who started a Facebook group to stop the store. “Where there are gun stores there are going to be areas around them that have more gun violence, there is data out there that shows about you know what happens in proximity to gun stores. More guns, you have more gun violence.”

Even most of the City Councilors were unaware that a gun shop was opening. “I see the fear in my kids. My 13-year-old said to me, ‘Don’t let them open a gun shop. Someone is going to buy a gun and come shoot up my school,” said Ward 2 City Councilor Emily Norton. Norton promises that Newton’s elected leaders will now mount an effort to shut down Newton Firearms.