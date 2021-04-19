CBSN BostonWatch Now
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Will there be a third shot in the arm for Moderna COVID vaccine recipients? The Cambridge-based biotech company says it’s making a booster shot for its two-dose vaccine regiment.

CEO Stéphane Bancel said last week that the third booster shot will be available to Americans by the fall, CBS News reported. 

A third shot is not currently required but could offer additional immunity against coronavirus variants that are currently spreading in parts of the United States.

Moderna says research shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective against the virus six months after the second dose.

Pfizer’s CEO also said last week that a third dose will likely be needed.

Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. for anyone age 18 and older.

