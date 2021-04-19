BOSTON (CBS) — A social media message from Boston’s Logan Airport ahead of Earth Day attracted plenty of criticism on Monday. The airport’s post encouraged travelers to park their cars close to their terminal.

“For those traveling, parking at the airport brings you close to your terminal and reduces the impact on the environment,” the airport tweeted, using the hashtag #EarthDay.

Hundreds of people quote tweeted and replied to the airport’s post.

“This has to be a joke,” one user wrote. “Driving to and parking at the airport is awful for the environment. This post is just factually untrue.”

The photo shared by the airport, which is operated by Massport, shows a car entering Logan’s Central Parking Garage. The rate to park at the garage is $38 per day, and it’s advertised as “convenient to all terminals.” Logan also offers parking at an economy lot with free shuttle bus service to all terminals.

On its website, the airport states “The MBTA is the most economical and environmentally friendly way to get Logan.”

Another user questioned why the airport wasn’t advertising its Logan Express service as opposed to parking at the garage.

“Compared to what? Idling your car at passenger pickup the entire time you’re gone? Don’t you guys have a really nice bus you can plug instead?” they wrote.

“Did a parking garage write this?” another person added.

Earth Day 2021 is Thursday, April 22.