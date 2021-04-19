CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — A familiar face is taking over as “Jeopardy!” guest host for the next two weeks. 60 Minutes correspondent and CNN host Anderson Cooper will be filling in starting Monday night.
Cooper, who takes the reins from guest host Aaron Rodgers, said it's a "dream come true" to step up and do the job that iconic host Alex Trebek did for decades.
“I love Jeopardy! I’ve been watching since I was in high school,” Cooper said. “To be behind Alex’s lectern, it was amazing.”
Cooper is no stranger to the quiz show, competing four times as a celebrity contest and winning twice.
Fellow 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will guest host after Cooper, followed by neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik.
A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host's choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they're hosting. Cooper's charities are The Albert Schweitzer Hospital and Justice Defenders.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.