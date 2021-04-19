NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Two people have died and about 40 are displaced after a fire in New Bedford. It happened early Monday morning on Acushnet Avenue in two mixed-use residential and commercial buildings.
“The thoughts of the New Bedford Fire Department are with the victims and their families. Next of kin have not yet been notified, so further details will be provided at a later time,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is unclear. Crews will remain on the scene to investigate.