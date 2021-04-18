CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Donnie Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg

BOSTON (CBS) — Donnie and Mark Wahlberg say their mother, Alma, has passed away. The brothers posted heartfelt messages about her on social media Sunday.

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am,” Donnie wrote on Instagram.

“She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.”

He said she never complained and was full of grace.

“My angel. Rest in Peace,” Mark tweeted.

The Wahlbergs grew up in Dorchester.

