BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,265 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 631,471. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,117.
There were 79,078 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.97%.
There are 701 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 162 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 34,553 active cases in Massachusetts.