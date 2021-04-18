HULL (CBS) – The body of a missing Hull man was found in Hull Bay on Sunday.
According to police, Jeffrey Lilja, 41, fled into Hull Bay to avoid police who responded to a disturbance call at his home late Thursday night.
Police have been searching the area since Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police divers found Lilka at about 3 p.m. Sunday after sonar scans by Massachusetts Environmental Police found an area of interest about 200 feet offshore and in about 16 feet of water.
Lilja’s body has been identified and the family has been notified.