PEMBROKE (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized Saturday after their SUV rolled over and hit a telephone pole in Pembroke.
At around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Pembroke Police received calls about a car accident on Elm Street in Pembroke. After arriving, officers found the overturned car resting against a telephone pole at the corner of Elm Street and Mountain Ash Lane.
One of the men was found ejected from the car and lying on the ground while the other was trapped in the front passenger seat of the car. The two individuals were taken to South Shore Hospital with critical injuries.
Police have not provided an official update on their conditions and the cause of the crash in still under investigation.