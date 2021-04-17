BOSTON (CBS) — A determined rally moved through Boston on Saturday, as hundred of people turned out for a march seeking “Justice For Daunte Wright”. The 20-year-old Wright, a black man, was gunned down by police during a traffic stop outside of Minneapolis.
From Nubian Square in Roxbury past the Boston Police headquarters barricaded with metal fences, rally-goers made their voices loud and clear.
“It shouldn’t be happening, shouldn’t have another one.”
"We want to show solidarity with the black and brown community in Boston and in Minnesota," said one protester.
“We want to show solidarity with the black and brown community in Boston and in Minnesota,” said one protester.
For Peter Lopez of Revere, resignations and charges aren’t enough.
"It's a culmination of so many cases like that. But to see someone gunned down because of a supposed accident, it's horrifying that's the type of society we're living in. There's just so little accountability," said Lopez.
It was a peaceful march, as rally-goers carried signs an chanted from Roxbury to the Boston Common. It’s a familiar message and route for this group, hoping that a power in numbers will bring about change.