BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins announced on Saturday that Johnny Peirson, a former player and team broadcaster, has died at the age of 95.
"The Boston Bruins send their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Bruin and longtime broadcaster Johnny Peirson," the Bruins wrote on Twitter.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2021
Peirson scored 153 goals in his NHL career and notched 173 assists in 545 games. He also played in the NHL All-Star Game in both 1950 and 1951.
The Canadian native joined the WBZ radio broadcast booth in 1969 and called games alongside play-by-play announcer Fred Cusick. They later moved to call games on television, broadcasting Bruins contests for 18 years.