BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time this week, a Red Sox game has been postponed. This time, some mid-April snow is to blame.

The team announced that Friday night’s game against the White Sox — scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park — has been postponed due to “winterlike conditions.” The Boston area was expected to be doused in rain all day Friday but ended up getting a mix of ran and snow, and the precipitation is not expected to stop on Friday evening.

Tonight’s game has been postponed & will be played on Sunday at 5:10pm ET. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/hqJdnbvys3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2021

The two teams will make up Friday’s game on Sunday at 5:10 p.m., as the second part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Tickets for Friday’s game will be good for Sunday’s makeup game. Likewise, tickets for the game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Sunday will be good for that game.

The Red Sox own the best record in the American League at 9-4, while the White Sox enter the weekend with a 6-7 record to start the year.

The Red Sox’ game on Monday in Minnesota was postponed as the city responded to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police in Brooklyn Center. That game was made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, which the Red Sox swept.

Boston lost the finale of that four-game series, ending a nine-game winning streak.

This marks the second postponement of the season at Fenway Park, as Opening Day was pushed back from April 1 to April 2 due to a threat of rain.