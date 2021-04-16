BOSTON (CBS) – A former middle school teacher in Hudson has been charged with sexually assaulting a student. Prosecutors say Caitlin Harding, 37, of Wellesley, assaulted a 13-year-old girl over several months in 2010.
The girl was one of Harding’s students. Harding left the Hudson School District in 2013.READ MORE: Pet Spa, Food Locker Among Amenities Added To Apartment Buildings During Pandemic
Harding was indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury in March on one count of rape of a child by force, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.READ MORE: BAA, Doug Flutie Team Up To Make Boston Marathon More Inclusive
“We are extremely surprised and disappointed to learn of the highly disturbing allegations against Caitlin Harding, who was employed several years ago as a teacher in the Hudson Public Schools,” Hudson Schools Superintendent Marco Rodrigues said in a statement. “At no time during or after her employment have we ever received information indicating that she engaged in any type of conduct that involved potential or actual harm to students.”MORE NEWS: Quincy & Saugus School Districts To Hold Senior Proms Outside
Harding was arraigned via Zoom Friday in Middlesex Superior Court and released on personal recognizance. She has been ordered to stay away from the victim and witnesses and have no contact with children under 18.