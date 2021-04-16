FALL RIVER (CBS) – The city of Fall River has been one of the hardest areas in the state hit by the pandemic and now, more relief is on the way.
FEMA vaccination clinics have begun a soft launch in Fall River. The city has been given 350 shots per day to start and is expected to ramp up to 3,500 per week.
Mayor Paul Coogan says they are using trusted community sites like the Niagara/Maplewood Senior Center to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
"We probably have a higher rate than most cities, we are still in the red," Coogan said. "We've been in the red a long time so the more vaccines we can get into people's arms the better we're going to be, the quicker we'll get out of this."
The clinics will go on for the next eight weeks. Although walk-ins will eventually be allowed, at this time, the mayor is recommending people pre-register for the clinics.