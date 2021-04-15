WEATHER ALERT:1-To-2 Inches Of Rain Late Thursday Into Early Friday, Snow In Western Mass.
By CBSBoston.com Staff
ADAMS (CBS) – U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, will be laid to rest Thursday afternoon in western Massachusetts where he grew up.

Evans was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He had been a Capitol Police officer since 2003.

Capitol Hill Police Officer William “Billy” Evans (Image credit US Capitol Police)

He was killed in an attack at the Capitol on April 2. Evans was 41 years old.

American flags lined the procession route as his body was brought back to his hometown Wednesday evening.

A private funeral was held Thursday afternoon at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Evans will be buried in Bellevue Cemetery beside his father.

The casket for Officer Billy Evans was brought into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams April 15, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

Officer Evans leaves behind a wife and two young children.

