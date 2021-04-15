ADAMS (CBS) – U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, will be laid to rest Thursday afternoon in western Massachusetts where he grew up.
Evans was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He had been a Capitol Police officer since 2003.
He was killed in an attack at the Capitol on April 2. Evans was 41 years old.
American flags lined the procession route as his body was brought back to his hometown Wednesday evening.
A private funeral was held Thursday afternoon at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Evans will be buried in Bellevue Cemetery beside his father.
Officer Evans leaves behind a wife and two young children.