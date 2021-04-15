WEATHER ALERT:1-To-2 Inches Of Rain Late Thursday Into Early Friday, Snow In Western Mass.
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Nathaniel Rodman, Whitman News

WHITMAN (CBS) – Before heading into open-heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, a Whitman toddler received a special pick-me-up from several local police departments.

Nathaniel Rodman, affectionately known as “Nate the Great” to his family and doctors, was escorted to the hospital by officers from seven communities on Wednesday morning. Nathaniel is the son of Randolph police officer Matthew Rodman.

Members of the Rodman family, including Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Rodman, mother Kristine Rodman, and father/Randolph Police officer Matthew Rodman, were escorted by several local police departments to Boston Children’s hospital yesterday prior to Nathaniel’s surgery. (Photo Credit: Randolph Police Department)

Officers came from Randolph, Whitman, Quincy, Weymouth, Stoughton, Canton, and Braintree to be a part of the escort service.

Officers from several neighboring departments arriving at Boston Children’s Hospital following their escort of the Rodman family. (Photo Credit: Whitman Police Department)

Nathaniel was born with several heart and kidney defects that required surgeries. He even had open-heart surgery when he was only five weeks old.

“The escort was a way to recognize Nathaniel for the tremendous courage he has shown during his life, and as a way to take the family’s mind off everything for a few minutes before they entered the hospital to begin this latest procedure,” said Randolph Police Detective Kevin Gilbert.

Whitman toddler Nathaniel Rodman following his police escort yesterday. (Photo Credit: Whitman Police Department)

Last week, officers gave Rodman a badge to signify him becoming an honorary police officer.

