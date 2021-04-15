WHITMAN (CBS) – Before heading into open-heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, a Whitman toddler received a special pick-me-up from several local police departments.
Nathaniel Rodman, affectionately known as “Nate the Great” to his family and doctors, was escorted to the hospital by officers from seven communities on Wednesday morning. Nathaniel is the son of Randolph police officer Matthew Rodman.
Officers came from Randolph, Whitman, Quincy, Weymouth, Stoughton, Canton, and Braintree to be a part of the escort service.
Nathaniel was born with several heart and kidney defects that required surgeries. He even had open-heart surgery when he was only five weeks old.
“The escort was a way to recognize Nathaniel for the tremendous courage he has shown during his life, and as a way to take the family’s mind off everything for a few minutes before they entered the hospital to begin this latest procedure,” said Randolph Police Detective Kevin Gilbert.
Last week, officers gave Rodman a badge to signify him becoming an honorary police officer.