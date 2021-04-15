BOSTON (CBS) — After a year without Swan Boats in Boston because of the pandemic, the popular attraction is returning to the Public Garden lagoon. Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that the Swan Boats will start back up again for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Masks will be required to ride the Swan Boats in accordance with COVID health guidelines, and passengers will be socially distanced.
This will be the 144th season of the Swan Boats, with the oldest boat turning 111 years old. They were launched in 1877 by Robert Paget, an Irish immigrant and shipbuilder.
The Swan Boats weigh three tons apiece and a driver propels a paddle wheel with their foot.
Tickets are $4 for adults for the roughly 15-minute ride around the lagoon. Visit SwanBoats.com for more information.