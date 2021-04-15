BOSTON (CBS) — After Thursday’s Red Sox-Twins finale was delayed by a pair of reviews in the first innings, the game had a much more unique delay in the fifth. For nearly five minutes, the game was put on pause because of a severe weather siren blaring in the distance.

Luckily, it was just a test. A loud, long test. But at least there was no severe weather in the area.

The delay happened in the top of the fifth with Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe at the plate. Everyone waited for the siren to silence, but when that didn’t happen after a five minutes, Renfroe stepped back to the plate and the game resumed.

Fittingly, the alarm stopped after Michael Pineda threw one pitch to Renfroe.

The teams and fans in attendance were warned that there would be a test. But it doesn’t seem like anyone thought it would go on for so long.

As it turns out, it was an extended test as part of Severe Weather Week in Minnesota, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, and not the normal monthly test siren that usually sounds in the Twin City.

It’s been a unique series as it is, with Monday’s game postponed due to the unrest in Minnesota following the shooting of Daunte Wright over the weekend. All four games were scheduled as day games, with Monday’s postponed game rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.