BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday is One Boston Day, marking eight years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
For the second year in a row, there will not be any public events or public service campaigns, such as the wreath-laying ceremony on Boylston Street, because of the pandemic.
Instead, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said it should be taken “as an opportunity to share a moment of kindness with family, friends, neighbors, and fellow Bostonians.”
The mayor’s office has provided a checklist of acts of kindness anyone can safely do from home. Janey also asked people to share their reflections on the meaning of April 15 on social media with #OneBostonDay.
Today marks 8 years since the Boston Marathon bombing. There will NOT be a wreath-laying ceremony this morning at the two memorials along Boylston St. because of the pandemic #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/K2l5PbTldZ
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 15, 2021
The bells at Old South Church will still toll at 2:49 p.m., the time the first bomb exploded near the finish line, to mark the eighth anniversary. Janey will also hold a moment of silence at that time at City Hall.
Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed during the bombings and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered during the manhunt for the bombers.
Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.