By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday is One Boston Day, marking eight years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

For the second year in a row, there will not be any public events or public service campaigns, such as the wreath-laying ceremony on Boylston Street, because of the pandemic.

Instead, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said it should be taken “as an opportunity to share a moment of kindness with family, friends, neighbors, and fellow Bostonians.”

The mayor’s office has provided a checklist of acts of kindness anyone can safely do from home. Janey also asked people to share their reflections on the meaning of April 15 on social media with #OneBostonDay.

The bells at Old South Church will still toll at 2:49 p.m., the time the first bomb exploded near the finish line, to mark the eighth anniversary. Janey will also hold a moment of silence at that time at City Hall.

Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds. (WBZ-TV)

Krystle CampbellMartin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed during the bombings and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered during the manhunt for the bombers.

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.

