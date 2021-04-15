Alex Verdugo Had Himself A Day As Red Sox Sweep Doubleheader Vs. TwinsIf anyone on the Red Sox is built to play a pair of 7-inning games, it's Alex Verdugo.

Red Sox Beat Twins 7-1 For Twinbill Sweep, 9th Straight WinThe Boston Red Sox' winning streak has reached nine games.

Harbour Town 'Requires You Really To Think Your Way Around The Golf Course,' Says Dottie Pepper On The RBC HeritageThe RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour calendar with a stellar field.

Bruins Expecting To Have Tuukka Rask Back In Net Thursday Vs. IslandersIt sounds like Thursday will be Tuukka Time for the Bruins.

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio Will Vote For Julian Edelman For Hall Of FameIt turns out that the case for Julian Edelman to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was not made up by some Patriots fans. It's got some actual legitimacy.