CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state plans to lift its mask mandate “wicked soon,” though he didn’t specify when.
Sununu made the remarks last week during a virtual event with the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.
"The mask mandate will be ending very, very, very, very soon. We're there. We're really there. I can't tell you exactly what date it's going to be. But I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon"
Currently in New Hampshire, anyone age five and above is required to wear a mask in public when they are unable to maintain social distance.
All New Hampshire residents over 16 are now eligible to receive their COVID vaccine.