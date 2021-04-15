HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – Two New Hampshire teenagers were seriously injured in a crash with a dump truck Thursday morning. Impact from the collision sent both vehicles careening onto the lawn of a nearby home.
It happened just before 10 a.m. on Dracut Road in Hudson.
A 16-year-old was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon east on Pine Road, approaching a stop sign at Dracut Road. There was a 15-year-old passenger in the front seat.
When the teenager tried to cross Dracut Road, the car collided with a dump truck being operated by a 57-year-old Troy, N.H. man who was driving north.
The 15-year-old Toyota passenger was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries.
The dump truck driver declined medical attention.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.